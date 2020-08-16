Spanish Grand Prix – Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel says he had ‘nothing to lose’ by staying out to try getting to the end on an old set of Soft tyres.

Vettel came home in P7 in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, after a strategic roll of the dice after an apparent breakdown in communication between him and the pitwall.

Vettel appeared to be on a fairly standard two stop strategy when he came in on Lap 28 to switch from the Mediums to the Soft tyre but seemed to stumble into a one stop strategy as Ferrari left him out on track. Vettel could be heard questioning his engineer as to what he was to do, and appeared relatively angry when his engineer asked him if he wanted to try going to the end of the race after moving up to P5 as others pitted.

“For **** ****, I asked you this three laps ago” Vettel could be heard saying over the radio. Despite losing position to Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz in the closing stages, Vettel managed to bring his car home in P7 after running 38 laps on the Softs. He was being hunted by a train of cars, and could have finished outside the points with even a single lap more in the race. Helpfully, he didn’t have to complete Lap 66, as he had been lapped by Lewis Hamilton, meaning the following cars had one lap less to catch him.

“It’s quite simple, we didn’t have anything to lose,” Vettel said afterwards of the decision to switch to a one-stop strategy. “We were P11, and I think we were trying to offset until the end of the race, so obviously we were catching the cars in front. They pitted for their second stop, but I was not in a rush to catch them and managing the tyres.”

“Then I was told to push, which I did, and I was told to make it to the end, or asked if I could make it to the end.”

Explaining to Sky Sports F1, Vettel said: “I said ‘Well, you could have asked that three laps before because I asked a couple of times, what’s the target, how long do we want to go, so I could look after my tyres’. I said we’d try to make it. The last five laps were really, really difficult. Obviously it helped that we got lapped to be honest – not always the case, but today it was!”

Vettel explained the one stop had not been planned originally, and the team appeared to stumble into it: “We obviously took that risk because we had nothing to lose, and it did pay off, but it wasn’t the plan before the race to do close to 40 laps on the softer tyre.”

Despite his P7 result, Vettel said he hasn’t quite turned the corner in figuring out his current pace and performance issues. Given a new chassis for this weekend, Vettel appeared happier with the handling but this didn’t translate into much more competitiveness.

“Mixed, to be honest, still up and down.” Vettel said. “Some sessions feel better than others. The first stint was quite poor, the second stint, I felt much more in control of the car. Still I think some work to do on my side.”

Vettel earned the Driver of the Day accolade for his efforts.