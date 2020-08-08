70th Anniversary Grand Prix – Sebastian Vettel says he’s stumped as to why his performances have slipped away recently, saying he’s out of answers.

Sebastian Vettel qualified in P12 for Sunday’s race at Silverstone, having been knocked out in Q2. It’s been a miserable two weekends at Silverstone for him, having a nightmare weekend at the British Grand Prix. He had numerous problems throughout practice last weekend, qualified in P10 before making no progress in the race and claiming a solitary point.

This weekend’s race hasn’t been much better. While he didn’t miss out on much practice time, he suffered an engine failure late in FP2 that left him stranded at the side of the road. He was fitted with a fresh power unit for Saturday, by necessity, while Charles Leclerc got a new one as a precaution.

Vettel has been roughly half a second slower than Leclerc through each session this weekend, after having also been beaten consistently last weekend. This gap continued through Saturday morning and into qualifying, resulting in his P12 finish while Leclerc made it into Q3. So bad was Vettel’s pace, that he had to take on the Soft compound tyres to try getting into Q3 while the majority went for Mediums and even Hards. Even with these tyres, Sebastian couldn’t make it into the final part of qualifying and was 0.3 down on Leclerc’s Medium tyre time.

“OK it was all I had, everything that was in this car. So, I’ve tried. Thank you” said Sebastian as he returned to the pits after Q2.

He’s mystified as to why he can’t unlock any speed, saying: “I tried everything I had. I was reasonably happy with the laps. The car, we have tried lots of things since last week, and it doesn’t really make a difference. I think we are pretty much stuck. I need more grip to go faster. We’ll try to reset and try again tomorrow. It’s all I can do tomorrow.”

With him trying various setups and changes, he was asked why he hasn’t been able to find a solution. Interestingly, Vettel said “It’s very different to usual, let’s put it this way. I don’t know. I’ve run out of answers.”

He thanked the team for the work put in on improving the handling of the car compared to last weekend, saying: “I must congratulate my engineers for improving the car compared to last weekend, but if you look at the stopwatch there is no difference. It seems we are stuck and of course it is disappointing to be in twelfth with that gap between our two cars. We are where we are for a reason, we are just not fast enough.”