Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel has topped the times on the second day of the second pre-season test, while Mercedes’ day ended prematurely with a technical problem.

Sebastian Vettel has gone quickest on the penultimate day of pre-season testing. The Ferrari driver set a 1:16.8 on the C5 tyre in the final hour ahead of lunch, as the teams sought to make up for lost time due to damp conditions for the first two hours of the day.

Vettel had a spin coming out of Turn 5 before his fastest lap, and brought out the red flags as he scattered gravel all over the track. But he recovered to go quickest and clocked up a total of 145 laps by the end of the day.

While Ferrari’s day went well, it was a truncated day for Mercedes. Valtteri Bottas had a standard morning at the wheel of the W11, but an afternoon oil pressure issue caused Lewis Hamilton to only manage 14 laps as he brought out the red flags with over two hours remaining in the day. Hamilton thus finished at the bottom of the times.

Joining Hamilton at the back was Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi. The Italian driver was caught out in the drying conditions during the morning and spun off the track, damaging his rear wing. While he got back out on track, the rest of his day was much more low-key and he finished in P12 with 90 laps on the board.

At the front, the nearest challenger to Vettel’s time was Pierre Gasly. The Alpha Tauri driver did a time a quarter of a second away from Vettel’s, and his lapcount was just seven shy of Vettel’s 145.

Lance Stroll had another strong day for Racing Point as they claimed P3 a further tenth behind Gasly’s time, with Nicholas Latifi in P4 for Williams. The Canadian was mileage king for Thursday, completing 158 laps of the track.

Click here for the complete results from Test 2 – Day 2.

Developing report.