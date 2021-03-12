Sebastian Vettel’s new helmet will be a striking pink, as he’s signed a personal sponsorship deal with team sponsor BWT for 2021.

Sebastian Vettel will be very easy to spot in 2021 – he’s signed a new deal with BWT that will see the 4 time World Champion racing with a bright pink helmet. Contrasted against the dark green Aston Martin AMR21 he’ll be driving, Vettel will be easy to distinguish as teammate Lance Stroll’s helmet is the same colour as the car.

Following the recent signing of Austrian water technology company BWT to the team’s own sponsorship roster in a continuation of the prior Racing Point deal, Sebastian Vettel has signed a personal partnership with the company.

Vettel’s new helmet says ‘Change the world, sip by sip’, and is intended to highlight the increasing focus on the reduction of usage of single-use water bottles. This is with the intent of lowering the worldwide emission of CO2.

BWT and Sebastian will begin their partnership by converting kindergarten and schools into “BWT Bottle Free Zones”, enabling thousands of children to enjoy healthy and sustainable drinking water.

BWT’s CMO Lutz Hübner said: “With Sebastian, we were able to find the ideal ambassador who perfectly represents our mission – to make the world a little bit better, sip by sip.

“Sebastian is not only an outstanding athlete but above all a great person with principles, a clear opinion and civil courage. Together with him, we are going to make a lasting contribution to the preservation of our planet.”

Sebastian added: “The future is important and we must do our best to protect the planet for children and young people. We all share this responsibility and if we come together we can make a difference.

“As a Formula 1 driver, I think it’s right to speak up on this subject and have my voice heard. I am pleased to have found a partner in BWT that shares the same perspective and goals.

“By cutting down the amount of plastic waste, we can make the world a little better, sip by sip.”

You may have noticed something a little special… Introducing Sebastian's 2021 lid. It has one goal, to raise awareness of sustainability. 🌍 💚 #SV5 pic.twitter.com/cag5pNRcKF — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 12, 2021