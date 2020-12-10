Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – A reflective Sebastian Vettel says that he and Ferrari ultimately failed in their goals during their time together.

Sebastian Vettel goes into this weekend in Abu Dhabi for the last time in a Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver. Having joined the Scuderia at the end of 2014, Vettel departs the team for Aston Martin. Vettel briefly looked like he might not find a seat for next season, with Ferrari dropping him when most of the seats on the grid were already taken. However, Racing Point opted to buy Sergio Perez out of his contract in order to make the switch as they look to the future as Aston Martin.

Speaking to press on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, Vettel reflected on his Ferrari years.

“Looking back, there were a lot of things we should have and could have done better.” Vettel said. “The main thing is to make sure I learn from it, and I have grown from it.”

Attempting to pinpoint a pivotal moment in his relationship with Ferrari, Vettel picked out 2018 as being decisive for many different reasons.

While Ferrari had a car capable of challenging Mercedes for most of the season, off-track events such as the death of Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne seemed to distract the Scuderia. Added to this, Vettel made a criticial error at the German Grand Prix while leading at Hockenheim – a moment that meant Ferrari went from the leaders with momentum to chasing on the back foot.

“In the ’18 season, we had the passing of Mr Marchionne, the change in leadership from Maurizio [Arrivabene] to Mattia. Maybe 2018 was decisive for many things. But I don’t know if you can break it down into only one thing.“

Vettel added: “We were up against a very strong team-driver combination, one of the strongest we have seen so far, but our goal was to be stronger than that and we failed. There are reasons for that. We had good and bad races. We got close and sometimes were far away.”

“Some were moments on the track like… Hockenheim, other moments were off the track, so overall I feel much more comfortable, or let’s say in a better place now, than those years ago. But certainly at the time, it hasn’t always been easy and straightforward.”

With Vettel’s career with the Scuderia encompassing six years, he was asked whether he felt the team of nowadays feels different to the one he joined: “Very different. Obviously we started off with different people in the lead, different personnel, so very different.”

“I think the atmosphere in the garage is still the same, the spirit remains unbroken and I think it’s obviously a shame that we didn’t achieve what we set out to achieve. But there’s reasons for the strengths and there’s probably reasons for the weaknesses in the past years.

“For me obviously, the chapter ends here and I’m starting a new one with a different team, which I’m very excited about.”