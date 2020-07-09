Styrian Grand Prix – Sebastian Vettel says he would take Red Bull up on their offer if they approached him to race for them in 2021.Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull Racing appear to be courting each other this week, with rumours emerging that Red Bull are trying to find a way to work him into their line-up for 2021.

Vettel appeared on Red Bull-owned ServusTV earlier this week, alongside Max Verstappen and team boss Christian Horner, where he spoke about the nature of his dismissal from Ferrari pre-season.

The 4 time World Champion, who won his titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, was photographed speaking with Horner and team advisor Helmut Marko during the Austrian GP weekend, although both parties have downplayed the moment.

However, Vettel has spoken candidly about the chances of driving for Red Bull again in 2021 where there technically is a seat available if the team decide to move their drivers around.

“Generally, I am of the conviction that if you want to win, you have to be happy to take on anyone” said Vettel at the FIA Press Conference in Spielberg ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix. “So I don’t think that is a question of your potential team mate no matter where you will find yourself. I obviously know the team very well from my past. Of course, I’m still in contact with a lot of people there, whether it’s Christian, Helmut Marko or others. The appearance on Servus TV had nothing to do with that or a potential future.”

Elaborating, he said: “Red Bull has a winning car, I believe so, they’re a very strong team, I know how strong they are from the past. Obviously, part of the team is not the same any more and the team has a goal. So it’s not fair to say I know the team inside out because it also has changed and moved on. But I know why they were strong back then and they’re still I think a contender and obviously, it’s a car that you can win races in so sure that would be interesting.”

Asked directly whether he would accept an offer to return, Vettel said: “I think it’s a winning car and, as I said earlier, I’m here to compete, and here to win so probably the answer would be yes.”

Vettel has also been linked with a seat at Racing Point in 2021, when the team become the works Aston Martin team. This is despite Lance Stroll appearing set for a seat due to his father’s ownership of the team, while Sergio Perez has a long-term contract with the team until the end of 2022.

“I think Racing Point left a very strong impression and are certainly in a good place for this year” said Vettel. “I know part of the team, I know some members of the team quite well from from my past and for a long time so I think it’s obviously a good opportunity for them this year to have a good car to fight with and try and improve that from there.”

Renault is also a rumoured destination, despite having signed Esteban Ocon for this year and securing the return of Fernando Alonso for next season.

“I’ve been such a long time in the paddock that I know quite a couple of people so yes, I did [speak to them] but obviously at no point concrete enough or, can I say, fundamental talks or real talks. As you’ve seen they’ve gone a different direction. So, as I said earlier, it doesn’t change much for me. It really depends on my decision, which I’m not pressured to take in the next couple of days. I want to take the time that I need.”