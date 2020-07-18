Hungarian Grand Prix – Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel says that he thinks Racing Point and Mercedes are ‘on a different planet’ after qualifying.

Vettel qualified in P6 for Sunday’s race at the Hungaroring, a more competitive showing from the Ferrari squad as both drivers made it into Q3 for the first time this season.

Running the same updates as first seen at last weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix, the SF1000’s shortcomings don’t appear to be amplified as much at the Hungaroring and Vettel finished 1.3 seconds away from pole position.

“I think it is a better weekend for us, as we already saw yesterday during free practice.” said Vettel, who finished in P1 in the rain-affected FP2 session. “But there is still a lot of work ahead for both of us. Starting on the Softs, we will be on a different tyre strategy to the four cars ahead of us and so we will see how that evolves, as we may have an advantage on the run to turn one and then for the first couple of laps.”

The forecast says it might rain in the race and although we struggled a bit in the wet yesterday, it might actually give us a bit more of a chance tomorrow, although the two teams ahead of us seem to be on a different planet!”

Charles Leclerc was a tenth behind Vettel in Q3, and said he found the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session a little bit of a struggle:

“Third row with both cars is quite good for the team, especially as we are quite close to the second row. I am actually pretty happy. We made a step forward, which is nice to see. It wasn’t an easy session from my side, I was struggling a bit with my driving in Q1 and Q2 so I was not totally happy with the job I was doing, but it got better in Q3 and P6 is a good place to start.”

“I believe our race pace is stronger than our quali pace so with a good strategy we can take advantage of that and gain some positions.” continued Leclerc. “There’s everything to play for tomorrow. With regards to tomorrow’s weather, we have been quite good on a dry track so far and with rain we also have the pace, but it’s always a bit unpredictable so if anything, I would go for the dry.”

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said that the qualifying positions for Vettel and Leclerc are a pretty accurate reflection of where the team is right now: “We can’t really be happy about being on the third row, especially when you look at the gap to the team on the front. Having said that, it’s interesting to note the difference down the few straight sections on this track, between some cars and the rest of the pack.”

“On a track with very different characteristics to the one in Spielberg, we managed to get the most out of our car, but it’s clearly not enough. In the race, our aim will be to pick up as many points as possible, making the most of any opportunities that come our way. We will also have to be ready for any eventuality, given that the weather forecast is very unpredictable.”