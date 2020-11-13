Turkish Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel has unveiled a special helmet design championing diversity and equality ahead of this weekend’s return to Istanbul.



Vettel, along with his designer, Jens Munser, have made many variations of the Ferrari driver’s white with German flag striped helmet throughout the season and indeed over the past few years. For this weekend however, the German flag has been replaced by the rainbow colours while the colour graduates from the usual white at the front, to black at the rear.

The base of the helmet shows a diverse crowd of cartoon people while Vettel has ‘Together as one’ along with a quote from aviation pioneer, Amelia Earhart, “No borders, just horizons – only freedom” emblazoned on the top.

Explaining the design on Twitter, Munser said “The focus of this new helmet design is a rainbow as a symbol of the diversity of people in a united and harmonious world. The color spectrum is embedded in the basic color of the helmet, which flows from white into black without separation.

“The message that is very dear to Sebastian Vettel’s heart in these difficult times and which has inspired this design can be found on the top of the helmet: Together As One.”

While Vettel apparently told Sky Germany that “It is the message that is decisive. We talked about it a lot at the beginning of the season, but as always, these things get forgotten quickly. So that this does not happen, I think it was especially the right place to send this message.”

Click on the gallery to see more images of the new design.