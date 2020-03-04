The first Formula 1 car has lapped the renovated Zandvoort Circuit, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing hitting the track.

Max Verstappen has been given the honours of driving the first lap of the newly renovated Zandvoort Circuit in a Formula 1 car.

Red Bull took him to join his father Jos Verstappen and Dutch Grand Prix Sporting Director and former F1 driver Jan Lammers to Zandvoort to carry out a series of demonstration laps at the venue, which returns to Formula 1 this May after a 35 year absence.

Check out the first video below – we’ll have more pictures and video later!