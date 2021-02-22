Alfa Romeo launch their new C41 2021 racing car in Warsaw today, and you can watch live right here on FormulaSpy.Alfa Romeo kick off this week by taking the covers off their new C41 racing car. The Ferrari-powered car will be revealed at a live event in Warsaw, base of operations for title sponsor PKN Orlen.

The virtual launch will be attended by race drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, as well as reserve driver Robert Kubica, Alfa team boss Frederz Vasseur and Technical Director Jan Monzhaux.

The launch is scheduled for 11:05GMT, and the presentation will be followed by an online press conference with the team figureheads.