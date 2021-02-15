McLaren launch their new 2021 Mercedes-powered MCL35M at their headquarters in Woking this evening. You can watch it live right here… McLaren will be the first team to reveal their 2021 car when they take the covers off their new MCL35M in a live event on Monday evening.

McLaren return to Mercedes power for 2021, teaming back up with the engine manufacturer with whom they won their most recent title back in 2008.

Team boss Zak Brown will be joined by drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo to reveal the new car, an evolution of the 2020 car.

The live launch will be streamed on Sky Sports F1 and McLaren’s social channels – you can also watch the stream live right here on FormulaSpy! The event begins at 7pm GMT.