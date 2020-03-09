F1TV is running a promotion to allow new Customers to stream all sessions from the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix for free.



Want to watch the Australian Grand Prix this weekend, but aren’t a Sky customer? You can test the service provided by F1TV for 7 days before committing to purchasing, region dependent.

Here is the full list of countries where F1TV Pro is available, as well as the countries where you can watch Grands Prix live on the service.

If you would like to try F1TV for 7 days click here – T&Cs apply

What is F1TV?

Their premium service F1 TV Pro shows all practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races with multi-language commentary and allows viewers to access the on-board cameras for all 20 drivers, on-demand.

The service is available for all of Formula One’s support races (Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup) and will show all press conferences and post-race interviews.

Pricing for F1 TV Pro will be around USD$8-$12 per month, and annual rates will be dependent on the market.

F1 TV Access, a less-expensive service, will offer extended Formula 1 session highlights, live timing and radio commentary and access to archived video footage.