Formula 1 & Netflix have released the official trailer for the third season of their docu-drama series Drive to Survive.

The official trailer for Netflix’s Drive to Survive Season 3 has landed. The new season of the documentary drama series set in the world of Formula 1 will arrive on Netflix on March 19th, and will take fans behind the scenes of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship.

From the scenes in Australia as the first race of the year was cancelled in light of the growing coronavirus pandemic, to the dramatic season finale, the series will take a look at all the intense battles and rivalries up and down the grid throughout the year.

You can watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Drive to Survive Season 3 below.