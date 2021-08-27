Belgian Grand Prix – As Formula 1 returns from its three week summer break, the rain may play its part in proceedings for the Belgian GP.

Inclement weather isn’t unusual for the Ardennes circuit, but the heavens are due to open at each key part of the weekend from Friday to Sunday.

FP1 will be dry and overcast so the teams will be able to use some dry running to test any updates that they might have brought into the second half of the season. However, for FP2, the weather looks more mixed with a 50% chance of sunny showers around 15:00.

On Saturday, the risk of rain is a little higher with FP3 seeing more sunny showers around 10:00. Later in the day, around the time of qualifying, the chance of rain dips slightly to just 20%, however increased cloud cover and 16 degrees may mean any wet stuff may linger for longer.

For the big event on Sunday, the Grand Prix will see a 54% chance of rain at lights out around 14:00. Cooler temperatures may also play a part with an ambient temperature of just 14 degrees. We could see teams elect for softer compounds in order to maximise their grip should the rain stay away.

With only a handful of wet weather tyres available to them, the teams will have to be careful about their running time and how they use their four intermediate and three full wet compounds.

For dry tyres, Pirelli have opted for the C2, C3, and C4 compounds (the exact middle of their P-Zero range).

Pirelli’s Head of F1 and Car Racing Mario Isola said: “The challenges of this track, especially when it comes to the weather, are well-known, as are the loads placed on the tyres.

“Last year the top three qualified on the medium tyre, while the soft offered a good step up in grip but required more management, and so was not considered to be an optimal race tyre.

“The majority of drivers went from medium to hard, with the pit stop dictated by the safety car at Lap 11 for most of them. So we could see an interesting mix of strategies this year.”