Australian Grand Prix – Want to watch the 2020 Australian GP from the Melbourne Grand Prix circuit in Australia? Here are the confirmed TV channels and schedules for most major global locations.

When is the Australian Grand Prix?

The 2020 Australian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, March 15th at 16:10 local time. Drivers will get their first real taste of the competition on their first outing on Friday for FP1 & FP2. FP3 and qualifying will take place on Saturday before the race on Sunday.

Where is the Australian Grand Prix taking place?

The Australian Grand Prix is being held at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit which is situated three kilometres south of central Melbourne. The circuit is 5.303 in length, and has a total of 16 turns with a total race distance of 307.574km (58 Laps)! The current lap record is 1:24.125 set by Michael Schumacher in 2004. Could we see this record broken this year?

When & where can I watch the race at Albert Park?

The Australian Grand Prix will be shown live on TV by the following outlets.

Ireland: Eir Sports, Sky Sports F1

Eir Sports, Sky Sports F1 United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (Highlights Only)

Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (Highlights Only) United States: ESPN (English), Univision (Spanish)

ESPN (English), Univision (Spanish) Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

RDS (French), TSN (English) Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel 4k (no ad breaks)

Fox Sports, Foxtel 4k (no ad breaks) France: Canal + (pay-TV), TF1 (free-to-air)

Canal + (pay-TV), TF1 (free-to-air) Italy: Sky Sport F1

Sky Sport F1 Germany: RTL, Sky Deutschland

RTL, Sky Deutschland Spain: Movistar F1

Formula 1’s F1TV Pro is an option to live stream the Australian Grand Prix if available within your region. Click here to check if Country Availability

Friday, March 13

Australian GP FP1 – 12:00 local, 01:00 BST

Australian GP FP2 – 16:00 local, 05:00 BST

Saturday, March 14

Australian GP FP3 – 14:00 local, 03:00 BST

Australian GP Qualifying – 17:00 local, 06:00 BST

Sunday, March 15

Australian GP Race – 16:10 local, 05:10 BST

What is the weather forecast for the race at Melbourne?

MELBOURNE WEATHER



How else can I follow the 2020 Australian GP?

FormulaSpy will be providing live text commentary for each track session and will provide all news & updates following each session.

Past Australian Grand Prix F1 Winners:

2019: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2018: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2017: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2016: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2014: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2013: Kimi Räikkönen (Lotus)

2012: Jenson Button (McLaren)

2011: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2010: Jenson Button (McLaren)