This is the first time we will visit Azerbaijan since 2019, as the race was unable to take place due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, and the fifth race at this venue since it arrived on the calendar.

The circuit features long straights mixed with a very technical middle sector featuring the dramatic and extremely tight ‘castle section’. This mixture means that there are some decent overtaking opportunities in the race, but also rewards cars with efficient aerodynamic packages.

We first saw Baku on the Formula 1 calendar back in 2016 under its previous guise as the European Grand Prix. The following year it was known as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the stunning Baku street circuit has seen a different winner every year since it arrived on the calendar.

The previous race at Monaco saw a low-key affair from reigning World Champions Mercedes. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen capitalised on Valtteri Bottas’s retirement and Lewis Hamilton’s tricky race to claim victory around the Principality.

Ferrari looked strong around Monaco with local hero Charles Leclerc unable to make good on his pole position and, tragically, retired from the race even before it started with a driveshaft failure following a crash in qualifying. Teammate Carlos Sainz claimed a podium for the Scuderia finishing up in P2.

However the battle for the mid-field seems a little more complex this weekend with Ferrari admitting that they may not be as quick as they were in Monte Carlo. The Italian team feel that they will be battling Aston Martin, Alpine, and Alpha Tauri with McLaren coming out as third best.

Here are all the times you need for this weekends’ action.

All times BST.

Friday 4th June

Free Practice 1 (FP1): 09:30 – 10:30

Free Practice 2 (FP2): 13:00 – 14:00

Saturday 5th June

Free Practice 3 (FP3): 10:00 – 11:00

Qualifying: 13:00 – 14:00

Sunday 6th June

Race: 13:00 – 15:00

The race will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland with Channel 4 showing highlights later in the day.