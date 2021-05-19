Formula 1 returns to the glitz and glamour of Monaco this weekend having taken a break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, things won’t be quite the same – fans are allowed to spectate but with reduced numbers meaning that the glitz might be taking a break this year. McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo already believing that the weekend might feel a little ’empty’ compared to normal.

The fierce title battle between Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen looks set to continue on the streets of the French Riviera. With three wins, the momentum is definitely with the Mercedes driver.

Verstappen is close behind however, having won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, the Dutchman has also racked up three second place finishes.

The mid-field battle appears to be heating up as well, with McLaren and Ferrari locking horns for the best of the rest accolade.

The weekend starts a little earlier with Practice running on Thursdays around the Principality. However, qualifying and the race run on Saturday and Sunday. Below are all the times you need.

All times BST.

Thursday 20th May

Free Practice 1 (FP1): 10:30 – 11:30

Free Practice 2 (FP2): 14:00 – 15:00

Saturday 22 May

Free Practice 3 (FP3): 11:00 – 12:00

Qualifying: 14:00 – 15:00

Sunday

Race: 14:00 – 16:00

The race will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland with Channel 4 showing highlights later in the day.