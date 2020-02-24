Testing – Here’s the latest driver schedule for the second pre-season test of 2020, at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona from the 26th to 28th of February.

Formula 1 heads back to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona in Spain from the 26th to the 28th of February, for the second and final winter test of 2020. Pre-testing takes place over two separate weeks, with the second test scheduled from the 26th to the 28th of February, exactly one week after the first test.

With the first week over and done with, it’s time for the second test driver line-up announcements. Several of the teams have already confirmed their planned schedule.

Ferrari have opted to split their drivers for the first day on Wednesday, with Sebastian Vettel returning to the cockpit after his truncated day last Friday with an engine issue. Charles Leclerc will drive in the afternoon, with the pair then getting a day each on Thursday and Friday.

Williams have followed suit, with Nicholas Latifi and George Russell sharing duties on the first day on Wednesday, before both get a day each over the remaining two days.

This list will be filled out as more information is made available by the teams.

F1 Testing Driver Line-Up Schedule (Test 1)