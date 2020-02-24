F1 Formula 1 Testing driver schedule
Craig Boon/Octane Photographic Ltd.

Who’s Driving When? – Test 2 Driver Line-up

The full driver schedule for the second pre-season test

Photo of Aron Day Aron Day Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
1 minute read

Testing – Here’s the latest driver schedule for the second pre-season test of 2020, at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona from the 26th to 28th of February.

Formula 1 heads back to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona in Spain from the 26th to the 28th of February, for the second and final winter test of 2020. Pre-testing takes place over two separate weeks, with the second test scheduled from the 26th to the 28th of February, exactly one week after the first test.

With the first week over and done with, it’s time for the second test driver line-up announcements. Several of the teams have already confirmed their planned schedule.

Ferrari have opted to split their drivers for the first day on Wednesday, with Sebastian Vettel returning to the cockpit after his truncated day last Friday with an engine issue. Charles Leclerc will drive in the afternoon, with the pair then getting a day each on Thursday and Friday.

Williams have followed suit, with Nicholas Latifi and George Russell sharing duties on the first day on Wednesday, before both get a day each over the remaining two days.

This list will be filled out as more information is made available by the teams.

F1 Testing Driver Line-Up Schedule (Test 1)

TeamCarDay 1 (Wednesday)Day 2 (Thursday)Day 3 (Friday)
FerrariSF1000Sebastian Vettel (AM) / Charles Leclerc (PM)Sebastian VettelCharles Leclerc
MercedesW11TBCTBCTBC
Red Bull RacingRB16TBCTBCTBC
McLarenMCL35TBCTBCTBC
RenaultR.S.20TBCTBCTBC
Racing PointRP20TBCTBCTBC
Alpha TauriAT01Pierre Gasly (AM) / Daniil Kvyat (PM)Pierre GaslyDaniil Kvyat
Alfa RomeoC39TBCTBCTBC
HaasVF-20Romain GrosjeanKevin MagnussenRomain Grosjean (AM) / Kevin Magnussen (PM)
WilliamsFW43 Nicholas Latifi (AM) / George Russell (PM)Nicholas LatifiGeorge Russell

Tags
Show More
Photo of Aron Day

Aron Day

Co-owner, Chief Editor and a journalist for FormulaSpy.com - Ireland's only accredited F1 & Formula E website. Also working in the Irish Tech industry.

Related Articles

Photo of Ferrari ‘not concerned’ by engine failure on Friday

Ferrari ‘not concerned’ by engine failure on Friday

6 hours ago
Photo of Binotto: Team orders could still happen at Ferrari in 2020

Binotto: Team orders could still happen at Ferrari in 2020

14 hours ago
Photo of 2020 Mercedes ‘streaks ahead’ of 2019 car in downforce levels

2020 Mercedes ‘streaks ahead’ of 2019 car in downforce levels

16 hours ago
Photo of VIDEO: Ride onboard for a full lap of Zandvoort

VIDEO: Ride onboard for a full lap of Zandvoort

16 hours ago
© Copyright FormulaSpy 2012 - 2020, The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.
Close