Red Bull Racing have lodged a formal complaint with the race stewards about Mercedes’ controversial DAS system, but what are the grounds behind their protest?

The race stewards in Austria have summoned Mercedes and Red Bull teams before them regarding the DAS system, as Merc used it during practice.

The ‘Dual-Axis Steering’ is a system on the W11 which allows Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas to adjust the toe angle of their front wheels while driving. It’s deployed down the straights, where the driver pulls back on the steering wheel to change the angle of the tyres. The driver then pushes forward again approaching the braking zone, returning the wheels to their original position.

As to what exactly the benefit is to the car’s performance is unclear, and something only Mercedes can shed light on at the moment. One suggestion is that DAS changes the cars ride height by a few millimetres, reducing drag down the straights, or reducing the rolling resistance of the tyres. Another theory, and one gathering steam this weekend as the cars are using the system on their outlaps, is that it’s to bring the front tyres into the ideal operating window and prevents them from cooling too much down the straights.

The system was seen in action in pre-season testing, where the FIA said they deemed the system legal. Technical Director James Allison said: “We’re not really [concerned about legality]. This isn’t news to the FIA. We’ve been talking to them about it for some time. The rules are pretty clear about what’s prevented on steering systems and we’re pretty confident it matches all of those requirements.” However, it’s not required for a car to be race-legal to run in a test session, meaning a protest against DAS was always likely once a race weekend began. With Australia being cancelled, the DAS argument is finally being fought out.

With Mercedes running the system during Friday practice in Austria, where they claimed a dominant 1-2 in both sessions with Hamilton and Bottas, Red Bull have formally lodged a complaint with the stewards and representatives from both teams have been before the stewards. Speaking on Friday, Christian Horner said Red Bull want answers: “It really depends on what it actually does and achieves.”

“Everything like this has to earn its place on the car.” he continued. “It’s a clever system and it’s an ingenious system. But, these rules are so complex. It’s just understanding which part of the regulations it fits.”

The summons relates to breaches of the Technical Regulations covering Articles 3.8 (covering a wide range of areas of Aerodynamic Influence) and Articles 10.2.3, which states: ‘No adjustment may be made to any suspension system while the car is in motion.’

The grey area causing concern is the fact that while the suspension system is changing and responding to the driver’s inputs, it’s due to inputs being made using the steering system. Suspension components are permitted to do so in such a case as, otherwise, straightforward steering would be a breach of the rules. Red Bull’s complaint ensures answers regarding whether any aspect of the suspension related rules are being broken, and whether the system is legal to be used at a race weekend, as it’s likely they already have, or are close to, having a system of their own ready to go.

Looking to the future, and this system has already been outlawed under the 2021 technical regulations, meaning this argument only applies to legality for the next four or five months. This means it’s virtually impossible for the other teams to develop now, due to the long enforced shutdown, and has diminishing rewards with every race that passes.

In an ideal world, this situation would have been fought during the four months since pre-season testing but, given the circumstances around the world, it’s forgivable that it’s taken up until now for this argument to be settled once and for all. There’s not yet been any response by the stewards at the time of publishing, so we’ll just have to wait and see what the outcome is.