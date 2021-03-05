Williams has been forced to cancel their planned augmented reality launch of their 2021 car, the FW43B, as the app was hacked prior to the reveal.

Williams had planned a reveal using augmented reality, a first in Formula 1, with fans urged to download the app to allow them to see the FW43B appear in their own homes through the phone’s camera.

However, the app was hacked by fans and the livery leaked on social media. As a result, Williams have withdrawn the app from application libraries and will continue to hold the launch online in a more traditional format.

“We planned to reveal the FW43B, via an augmented reality app later today.” said a short statement from the team. “However, sadly, because the app was hacked prior to launch, this won’t be possible. We were looking forward to sharing this experience with our fans & can only apologise that this hasn’t been possible.”

“Massive shame.” said George Russell about the hacking. “I’ve seen the app and it was going to be an awesome experience for you guys. Whoever did this, seriously not cool. Still buzzing to show you the car later though.”

