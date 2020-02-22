F1 Formula 1 Nicholas Latifi Williams Claire Williams
Leanne Boon/Octane Photographic Ltd.

Williams confident ‘Latifi has the right ingredients’

Photo of Thomas Maher Thomas Maher Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago
1 minute read

Team boss Claire Williams says the team are confident new signing Nicholas Latifi has the right stuff to succeed as a Formula 1 driver.

Canadian racing driver Nicholas Latifi begins his first season as a Formula 1 driver this year, stepping up from Formula 2 where he raced with DAMS en route to P2 overall last season. Latifi also cut his teeth in F1 machinery by driving the truculent FW42 as Williams’ reserve driver, but replaces Robert Kubica as a race driver for 2020.

“We are really pleased with the lineup this year.” said team boss Claire Williams during the first pre-season test in Barcelona.

Acknowledging that Latifi is unproven as a racing driver at the top level, she said: “Nicholas was obviously with the team last year in his reserve driver role and undertook quite a lot of track time, he did six FP1 sessions for us. So we understand him as a driver but until we get to the first few races we aren’t going to understand where he truly is from a competitive stance.”

However, while his on-track capabilities remain to be discovered at this level, Williams said she’s confident he can succeed due to his off-track strengths

But he has got the right ingredients outside the cockpit and he demonstrated those last year. He is technically very capable and he is as driven and committed as George Russell is, so to have two drivers like that in your car, despite the fact they might be young, it gives us a lot of confidence about what they can deliver throughout the racing season.”

Tags
Show More
Photo of Thomas Maher

Thomas Maher

Co-owner, Chief Editor and a journalist for FormulaSpy.com - Ireland's only accredited F1 & Formula E website. Enjoy my work - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/MidcHN8

Related Articles

Photo of Bottas hoping for early contract extension after 2020 delays

Bottas hoping for early contract extension after 2020 delays

11 hours ago
Photo of Sensor issue on Latifi’s car compromises Williams’ day

Sensor issue on Latifi’s car compromises Williams’ day

1 day ago
Photo of Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 to end first test

Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 to end first test

1 day ago
Photo of Bottas: DAS has been in development for more than a year

Bottas: DAS has been in development for more than a year

1 day ago
© Copyright FormulaSpy 2012 - 2020, The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.
Close