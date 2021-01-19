Roy Nissany will continue his duties as Williams’ test driver for 2021, which will include several practice outings this season. Williams have announced that Roy Nissany will continue in his role as the team’s test driver for 2021. The Israeli driver was signed in this role for 2020, dovetailing his Williams duties with a Formula 2 campaign with Trident. His best finish was P8 in the feature race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Nissany drove the FW43 at the Young Driver Test at Yas Marina following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Having taken part in FP1 at the Spanish, Italian and Bahrain Grands Prix with Williams, Nissany will have the opportunity to take part in more practice sessions this season.

Williams have also given Nissany one of the valuable days of preseason testing. Just three days are scheduled for this year’s preseason tests, expected to be held in Bahrain, and Nissany will share the updated FW43 with race drivers Nicholas Latifi and George Russell.

“I am truly honoured to continue being part of Williams.” said Nissany. “Since we started, we have made huge progress across many areas – on top of the great FP1’s, we had a lot of productive work behind the scenes. While dedicating as much as I can to the team, I enhanced my skills and my capabilities as a driver. I am very keen to continue this form in 2021.”

“I am pleased that Roy will continue as the team’s Official Test Driver into 2021, building on the good work we started last year.” said team boss Simon Roberts.

“As a team, we were very happy with the contributions Roy made both through his work on-track and in the simulator at Grove, which all aided the lap time gains we were able to make with the FW43. We also enjoyed seeing Roy grow as a driver, and we have no doubt that he will continue to go from strength-to-strength this year.”