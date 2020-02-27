Claire Williams says she’s frustrated by engine issues which have meant the team are on their third power unit of pre-season testing.

Williams have suffered two engine issues so far throughout testing, bringing out red flags on Friday of the first test and Wednesday of the second. Nicholas Latifi was at the wheel of the FW43 on both occasions, stopping the car at the side of the track and awaiting recovery as the Williams lost drive.

Having been in great form at the start of testing last week as Williams got their testing programme underway, deputy team principal Claire Williams says some frustration has set in as a result of the issues: “[There’s been a] few issues with some engine problems, which is being a little frustrating.”

“We’re on our third engine, which is obviously costing us quite a lot of track time, which is unfortunate. I suppose its what can happen in testing and at least it’s not our issue that something’s gone wrong with the car. I mean, apart from that, it’s gone well, we’re covering different programmes as we can with the limited mileage that we’ve got. But I would be happier if we have some more miles under our belt.

Confirming that the engine has required changing on both occasions, Williams said that Latifi’s stoppage on Wednesday was due to an oil system issue on Mercedes’ side, while last Friday’s issue was still being investigated: “I don’t think that they’ve found a problem and I think there was an issue with the MGU-H on the Thursday night.”

Williams explained that the team itself had only had one issue of their own doing, saying: “There was a sensor issue on Friday morning. That obviously was our issue. We were off of the track for half an hour or something like that. I think that was the only issue we’ve had.”

Despite this, Williams says the atmosphere in the team remains positive after a much stronger start to the 2020 season than the entirety of 2019: “It’s still good. I think everyone’s probably a little frustrated because we’ve probably got, as every team will be when you really got six days running, you’ve got a very full programme to get through and when you lose, you know the number of kilometres that we’ve lost, it is frustrating because it just means you can’t prepare as best as you would like to do ahead of going to Melbourne.”

“You have to sacrifice certain parts of your programme in favour of others and obviously we wanted to do the full programme. So it is what it is, and we’ve just got to get on with it and hope that we don’t have any further issues in the next two days and we can get as many laps in with George and Nicholas on Thursday and Friday as possible set us up in the best possible way for Melbourne.”