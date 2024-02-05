Williams Racing launched their 2024 season at a special event at the Puma store on 5th Avenue in the heart of New York City

The team is sticking with the black and blue colouring of the past few seasons for their FW46 car and have reconnected with an old partner of the team, Komatsu, a Japanese manufacturer who sponsored them during the Williams heyday in the 1980s and 90s has rejoined with a multi-year partnership deal.

“Since joining Williams Racing a year ago,” Team Principal, James Vowles, said, “I’ve seen this team pull together to overcome a number of challenges and claim seventh in the Constructors’ Championship, which meant a great deal for everyone involved.

“We’ve also shown the world that we’re building the foundations for moving forward. We’ll continue to strengthen the team both on and off the track through improvements to our infrastructure, investing in our people, and attracting fantastic new partners like Komatsu.

“Of course, there’s still a long way to go on this journey together but I know our fans, partners and everyone at Grove HQ is pushing as one to create new history for this iconic team. It will take time, but everyone’s support is integral to help drive us towards success in the years to come. I’m looking forward to seeing what this season holds for us.”

Williams will run an unchanged driver line-up of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, and the two are looking forward to driving the new car and hopefully seeing a big step in performance compared to last season.

“[The car] looks great, I love it. It’s subtly evolved over the last year,” Albon said. “There’s always opportunities to improve. And then also trying to understand what this new car’s going to be like. I think it’s going to be such a big difference in driving styles, and hopefully performance.

“I feel like every team is going to make a big step, everyone talks about numbers and how many points they’ve added on and how much quicker they are from last year. It’s all comparative, so let’s see how we fare against everyone else. But we’ve definitely done a good job. I don’t want to talk a big game too early, but let’s see.”

Sergeant meanwhile is also hoping to have made more steps forward personally after his rookie year: “For me just to have had a year under my belt now, all the things I’ve learned, made steps forward throughout the season, now have a reference for everywhere I’m going to go, is such a huge advantage going into my second year.

“This car is going to be very different to last year and it’s important to get on top of that as quickly as we can,” Sergeant continued. “But I think having that break in the off-season to really sort of get myself in the right place physically, mentally, emotionally – start to reflect on the places I could have been a lot better last year, to ultimately make that step that I know I can make, and hopefully leave us in a good position for 2024.”

