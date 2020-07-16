Hungarian Grand Prix – Williams have confirmed they will stick with the same driver line-up of Nicholas Latifi and George Russell for the 2021 season.

Unsurprisingly, Williams are sticking with their current driver line-up of Nicholas Latifi and George Russell for the 2021 season.

Speaking at the Driver’s Press Conference at the Hungaroring on Thursday, George Russell revealed he is on a three year deal that will take him through to the end of 2021 having made his F1 debut with Williams at the start of 2019, having been placed there through being part of the Mercedes’ driver programme.

There had been some talk that he could step up to Mercedes next season with a seat, in theory, being available. However, Merc look set to stick with Valtteri Bottas alongside Lewis Hamilton, and Russell insists he’s not disappointed with Mercedes for not calling him up. “No, I’m not disappointed in Mercedes at all.”

“There was nothing more they could do. Claire [Williams] was very firm with her decision that she was not ready to let me go. And also, since I have a contract with Williams, I have to respect that decision. So I’m here, I’ll be doing everything I can for Williams this year and next year, and let’s see what that holds after that.”

Nicholas Latifi, who is new to the team this year and is entering his third race with the squad, has also signed long-term deal. Latifi’s personal sponsorship roster is understood to be of great importance to Williams as their finances aren’t particularly strong, with Formula 1 introducing a budget cap next season aimed at alleviating some of the financial pressure on smaller teams like Williams.