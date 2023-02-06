This afternoon Williams Racing revealed their new livery design for the upcoming season as well as a host of new sponsors.

While the car retains the blue and diamond pattern of last year, the FW45 has been given a matte finish as opposed to the glossy version of the previous one. The car, which will get its track debut at Silverstone on the 13th, is an evolution on the FW44 with an updated floor to suit the upcoming season’s regulation tweak, new sidepod design, as well as alterations to the front suspension, power unit cooling, and aerodynamic surfaces.

The team will have not only a new driver this season, with Logan Sargeant moving up from Formula 2 to partner Alex Albon, but new team leadership as well after Jost Capito and FX Demaison stepped down from their Team Principal and Technical Director roles over the winter break.

“I’m really excited to be starting back for another year with the team,” Albon said. “The car looks great and will hit the track at Silverstone. The team has worked really hard last year and over the winter to address some key areas in our car, putting in the work to try and maximise what we get out of the car for 2023, so I’m looking forward to seeing what the FW45 can do.

Williams’ new Principal, James Vowles, ex-Mercedes Chief Strategist, hasn’t started with the team yet but he’s due to have his first day in a fortnight, the 20th of February, a few days before pre-season testing begins in Bahrain.

After being part of the Williams Academy for just over a year, Sergeant is looking forward to getting into the car and starting the season which will see him as the first American in the series since Alexander Rossi drove a few racer for Marussia in 2015 and the first American with a full-time seat since 2006 when Scott Speed drove for Toro Rosso.

“I’m really excited for the season to get started after what, for me, feels like a long winter!” Sergeant said. “I’m super motivated and we’ve put a lot of hard work in. The car is looking amazing and it shows the huge effort the team has put in the off season, so I’m looking forward to getting started at Silverstone before heading out to Bahrain.”

The new partners announced were Gulf Oil, US financial firm Stephens, brewery Michelob ULTRA, and tech trading company PureStream. Gulf Oil were most recently associated with McLaren Racing and saw the team run a special one off livery, in the company’s iconic light blue and orange shades, at the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix. While at the moment the company only features as a sponsorship logo, the potential for a special livery with Williams is there.

“As Williams Racing continues its transformation,” Matthew Savage, Chairman of the Williams Racing Board, said, “we’re proud to unveil this year’s livery. We are excited about this year’s car, and I cannot thank the entire team at Grove enough for their hard work to get ready for the season.

“I am delighted to welcome both new and existing partners to our journey. With our new Team Principal James Vowles joining us later this month, as well as our exciting driver line up of Alex and Logan, Williams Racing will be giving its all in 2023.”