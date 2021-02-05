Williams have become the latest team to announce their launch date for 2021, revealing their new car on March 5th. Williams will take the covers off their 2021 car, the FW43B, on March 5th.

The Grove-based team are the latest team to announce their launch date, after Mercedes and Alpha Tauri also announced their dates earlier this week. Mercedes will show off the W12 on March 2nd, while Alpha Tauri will reveal the AT02 on Februrary 19th.

While Formula 1’s regulations are remaining largely unchanged for 2021, with the cars remaining fundamentally the same, the aerodynamic changes being made are comprehensive enough for the teams to build revised versions of the cars used in 2020. These will be evolutionary designs, with most of the aero changes intended to slow the cars down compared to last year.

Williams head into 2021 under new leadership, with the Williams family selling up during the summer of 2020. Now owned by Dorilton Capital, Simon Roberts has been appointed as Team Principal. Continuing with Mercedes engines, and now using Merc gearboxes, the team retain their driver line-up of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.