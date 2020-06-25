Williams will reveal a new look FW43 on Friday morning, in light of title sponsor RoKIT departing after pre-season testing.

Williams will show off a new look for their 2020 FW43 on Friday morning, having had to re-design their livery following the departure of title sponsor RoKIT.

The team is formally for sale as it seeks a cash injection to help make it through a tumultuous period before the introduction of a Formula 1 budget cap next year. This announcement was made at the same time as the RoKIT departure, with the phone manufacturer now linked with a switch to Williams’ engine supplier’s factory team Mercedes AMG.

Revised images on social media suggest a similar colour scheme will be used on the FW43, with an increased focus on a light blue and white, minus the red used by RoKIT.

After the signing of Nicholas Latifi to a Formula 1 seat, the Canadian’s presence has resulted in his personal sponsors coming onboard with Williams. It appears Lavazza, the coffee brand, is set to substantially increase its presence on the car and the driver’s overalls.

The reveal is scheduled to take place at 9am GMT. The team released a short teaser video on their social media feeds, featuring both Williams race drivers Nicholas Latifi and George Russell as well as reserve driver Jack Aitken.

Williams are not expected to get the chance to run their FW43 on track before the season opening Austrian Grand Prix in 10 days time.

