British Grand Prix – Williams say they’ve achieved sufficient understanding of their FW43 to start pushing it harder on race day for the next batch of races.

Williams head to the next triple header as one of the few teams left to score a point after the opening three races, but are happy with the progress they’ve made with the 2020 car. Both Williams drivers made it into Q2 on merit in Hungary, indicating the improved performance of the car since the 2019 season.

Having had the chance to try out some new aero parts in practice, the team are expected to bring updates to Silverstone this weekend, with Head of Vehicle Performance Dave Robson explaining they intend on pushing the car harder on race day from now on.

“Racing at our home venue without the crowd will be strange, but we are still looking forward to racing hard and continuing to push the FW43 to its limits.” said Robson. “The unique nature of Silverstone presents a very different set of challenges to the Red Bull Ring and the Hungaroring, and it will be a tremendous test of the car and the drivers.”

“Pirelli are providing their hardest three tyre compounds for the first weekend at Silverstone, but for the second weekend they will lower the stiffness one step. This could change the racing a little and place different demands on the chassis and driver.” continued Robson.

“We made good progress with the car during the opening three rounds of the season and were able to achieve some good qualifying performances at both venues. We are now in a good position to push the performance of the Williams FW43 harder on race day as we look to score our first points of the season. Silverstone will be a difficult challenge, but with some new parts becoming available following testing in Austria and Hungary, we are looking to maintain our early season momentum and continuing to close the gap to the leading teams.”

George Russell heads into the weekend as one of the home heroes, although won’t have any fans on site to cheer him on. He said he’s not expecting Silverstone to play to Williams’ strengths: “It will be nice to have two races in the UK this year; I will be staying on site in a motorhome which will be a nice experience for me and something a bit different to usual. I think our pace won’t be quite as strong as we saw in Budapest. In Hungary we well and truly exceeded expectations, and things were working really well for us in qualifying. I expect us to go back to our reality which is probably a more similar pace to what we saw in the first week of Austria. Nevertheless, myself and the team will be giving it all we have got.”