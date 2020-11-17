Williams will field Jack Aitken and Roy Nissany at the young driver test in Abu Dhabi next month, with Nissany also set for another FP1 appearance. Formula 1 will hold a Young Driver Test on the 15th December, after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with teams given the option of staying on to take part if they wish.

The test replaces the usual end of season Pirelli Tyre Test, and is specifically for Young Drivers – the definition of this being drivers who have started fewer than two Grands Prix.

Williams have confirmed their line-up: Reserve Driver Jack Aitken and Test Driver Roy Nissany will drive the FW43 at the test. Aitken took part in FP1 at the Styrian Grand Prix earlier this season, while Nissany took part in FP1 at the Spanish and Italian Grands Prix.

Nissany will also take part in FP1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday 27th of November.

“Of course I’m delighted to be able to step back into the FW43 in Abu Dhabi.” said Aitken, who wraps up his Formula 2 season with Campos Racing in Bahrain. The British driver is currently P12 in the Championship, with his best results being a pair of P3s at the second Silverstone round. “After my FP1 outing with the team earlier in the year, I’ll be looking to build upon my experience with the team and get some ever-welcome laps under my belt. Although we won’t be able to test too much with the way the programme is set, there are always things to learn, and it will be a great way to finish the season.”

Nissany, driving for Trident in F2, is currently P19 with five points scored this year. He says he’s looking forward to the chance to drive another FP1 session: “The Abu Dhabi test is another great opportunity for me to develop my connection with the car. In contrast to an FP1, the test gives us much more time and miles to fine tune and synergise the car and my driving.”