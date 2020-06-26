Williams have revealed the livery they will use for the 2020 season, following the departure of title sponsor RoKIT during the pre-season lockdown.

Williams have been forced to re-design their livery, due to title sponsor RoKIT departing just after pre-season testing. With the team formally up for sale as it fights to find fresh funding to help get it to the budget cap being introduced in 2022, it was announced at the same time that RoKIT had left the team having joined ahead of the 2018 season.

As a result, there is increased branding from new sponsors Lavazza, Sofina Foods and Acronis. Lavazza and Sofina Foods were personal sponsors of Nicholas Latifi in Formula 2 and, with the Canadian now signed to a race seat, have come on board with the Williams team and have taken the opportunity to take a bigger space on the cars and driver overalls.