Sakhir Grand Prix – Mercedes’ team boss Toto Wolff says that Lewis Hamilton is ‘not great’ as he battles COVID-19 in isolation this weekend.

The reigning Champion is sitting out this weekend’s Grand Prix, after testing positive for coronavirus on Monday after the Bahrain GP.

He has been in isolation since, as he faces a race against time to be fit and well for the season finale in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

However, team boss Toto Wolff says Hamilton’s progress isn’t particularly good so far, saying that Hamilton is struggling with the virus at the moment.

“He’s not great.” Wolff replied when asked how Hamilton is after speaking to him. “COVID-19 isn’t something you should take lightly, he’s in safe hands which is most important. It’s those early days that are just not so nice.”

Asked about what symptoms Hamilton is displaying, Wolff said it’s a mixture of frustration mixed with the virus that is making Lewis feel particularly down. “Mild symptoms and, as you can imagine a race driver out of his car and combined with COVID, he’d rather be here.”

“Lewis’ priority is on getting healthy. I am not sure he is going to be following in detail what happens on track this weekend if you are in bed and not feeling great. Racing becomes a second priority.”

Hamilton is replaced by George Russell for this weekend at Sakhir, with the British driver going fastest of all in the first practice session under the lights in Bahrain.