Monaco Grand Prix – Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has laid some of the blame for Valtteri Bottas’s race-ending pitstop at the Finn’s door.

The Mercedes driver had to retire from second place at the Monaco Grand Prix following a calamitous pitstop where the mechanics were unable to remove the front right. It was revealed that the nut holding the wheel in place had been machined to the axel.

The Mercedes boss believes that Bottas had stopped short of his marks at his pitstop which caused issues when removing the tyre.

“Valtteri stopped a little too early,” said Wolff to Auto Motor und Sport as quoted by PlanetF1.com. “This meant the mechanic had to apply the impact wrench at an angle. The awkward angle damaged the wheel nut and we couldn’t bring it down.”

The wheel remained on the car even when the team packed up and left the Principality and won’t be removed until Bottas’ Mercedes W12 has been brought back to the teams’ Brackley base.

Wolff has explained that a full debrief will need to be conducted in order to investigate what happened.

“We need to review the design, we need to review the material of our wheel nut because the mechanics that operate the wheel nuts need to do it in a way that you can’t machine it off,” explained Wolff, as quoted by PlanetF1.com.

“And as a matter of fact, the mechanic that did that is one of the best, and one of the fittest in terms of pit-stop speed, that the team has.

“So there are always things coming together. It’s never someone’s fault, it’s always multi-faceted.”

Bottas couldn’t believe race ending pitstop

With Red Bull’s Max Verstappen taking a comfortable win, and teammate Lewis Hamilton only managing seventh, Mercedes have lost their lead in the constructors championship to their rivals and trial them by four points.

Wolff believes that this is just a one-off and that the team will need to take the rough with the smooth until the final round in Abu Dhabi.

“Days like Sunday are the ones we learn the most from, but that doesn’t stop the experience from feeling awful,” said the Austrian.

“You have to take a weekend like this on the chin – we lost a few points but this is a long championship, it will swing back and forth and in the end we will see in Abu Dhabi who has their nose ahead.

“We will regroup and look back, as much as it hurts, to learn the lessons and come back stronger.”