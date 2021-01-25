Mercedes’ team boss Toto Wolff says that he has recovered from COVID-19, as well as saying ‘curveballs’ are delaying contract negotiations with Hamilton. Toto Wolff has told Austrian media that he recently had a private battle with the coronavirus.

Taking a short break in Kitzbuhel with wife Susie, Wolff said he had to go into quarantine for ten days after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We had planned to be here for a few days,” he told Austria’s ORF TV. “And, out of nowhere, I got a positive corona test.

“Now we’ve just been here for 10 days. But everything’s fine. No symptoms, thank God. It could have gone badly, but we’re out of quarantine.”

Wolff’s diagnosis follows a recent spate of positive diagnoses within F1. Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris both tested positive in January, with both fully recovered since. Lewis Hamilton has resumed training after Christmas after testing positive in early December.

Wolff also addressed the ongoing contract confusion with Lewis Hamilton, as the reigning Champion is yet to put pen to paper and commit for 2021.

“The lawyers are working hard. We don’t make life easy for them, of course, when we both argue over Zoom and keep sending curveballs to the lawyers.” said Wolff.

“But [Hamilton is] in America now and I’m here [in Austria]. At some point we will finalise it. It’s how it is with negotiations. You always come from different corners, but that’s quite normal.”

“We have a really solid basis in our relationship. We have celebrated great successes together and want to continue doing so in the future. But sometimes you have to talk things out in detail, and that took, or still takes us, some time.”

“[It should be sorted] before Bahrain at the latest – you have to sign something at some point!” Wolff continued.

However, with rumours abound that George Russell’s performance at the Sakhir Grand Prix was enough to use as a negotiating tactic against Hamilton, Wolff denied using the Mercedes junior as leverage.

“We never played the George Russell card,” he said. “He did incredibly well and will one day be in a top car, but our longstanding partnership is not at all about making any threatening gestures.

“We know we want to race together. And now we have to negotiate the contract,” he concluded.

