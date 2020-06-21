The most recent update from the Siena Hospital where Alex Zanardi is being treated says the Italian remains in a serious condition.

The 53 year old Italian Alex Zanardi remains in hospital following neurological surgery on Friday evening after a road traffic collision while he took part in an Italian Paralympic national race for handcycling.

The Santa Maria Alla Scotte hospital in Siena has issued an update on Zanardi’s condition, after a second night of observation following the surgery.

The statement said: “Regarding the clinical conditions of the athlete Alex Zanardi, hospitalized at the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena since 19 June following a road accident, the Health Department informs that the patient spent the night in conditions of cardio-respiratory and metabolic stability. Organ functions are adequate.”

“He is always sedated, intubated and mechanically ventilated. The ongoing neuromonitoring has shown some stability but this figure must be taken with caution because the neurological picture remains serious. The current conditions of general stability still do not allow to exclude the possibility of adverse events and, therefore, the patient always remains in a reserved prognosis.”

The next update from the hospital is expected on Monday morning at lunchtime.

A statement from Zanardi’s handcycling racing team Objective 3 said: “After the accident involving Alex Zanardi, his relay teammates decided to continue the journey towards the final stage of Santa Maria di Leuca. His wife Daniela and son Niccoló are with them and thank them for the desire not to give up in such a difficult moment. The journey continues for Alex.”

Italian media have reported that Zanardi made an error of judgement while racing, that resulted in him ending up on the wrong side of the road and leading to a collision with a lorry. The full facts of the accident are yet to be reported officially.

