Doctors treating Alex Zanardi have confirmed that he will be slowly brought out of his induced coma to allow for further treatment.

The 53 year old Italian Paralympic athlete and racing driver Alex Zanardi continues to remain sedated in intensive care at the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena, almost a month since the accident that hospitalised him.

Taking part in a national handbike race for Paralympic athletes, Zanardi was involved in an accident where he collided head on with a lorry. He has been kept in an induced coma ever since, and underwent cranial and facial reconstructive surgery two weeks ago.

A further update from the hospital has explained that Zanardi’s induced coma and sedation will be reduced, with further evaluations on him once he is out of the coma.

The hospital emphasised that his neurological status remains serious.

“With reference to the clinical conditions of Alex Zanardi, hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit of the Aou Senese, the health management, in agreement with the family of the sample, informs that the progressive reduction of sedo-analgesia has been started in these days.” said the hospital. “Following the reduction of sedation, it will take a few days for further evaluations on the patient by the multidisciplinary team that takes care of the athlete, to allow any continuation of his therapeutic and rehabilitative path.”

“Currently, the cardio-respiratory and metabolic parameters remain stable, the neurological picture remains serious and the prognosis remains confidential. Further information on Alex Zanardi’s health conditions will be released next week in agreement with the family.”