Alex Zanardi has gone through a third surgical procedure at the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena, aimed at facial reconstruction.

The 53 year old Italian remains in hospital in serious condition following his handcycling accident two weeks ago. The Paralympic athlete collided with a lorry while taking part in a national race in Italy.

Having undergone two neurological surgeries since then, Zanardi has now been through a third procedure. This one was aimed at cranio-facial reconstruction, with the hospital outlining the complexity of the surgery.

“The fractures were complex,” explained Professor Paolo Gennaro, director of the UOC Maxillofacial Surgery of the Aou Senese, adding that “this required careful programming that made use of computerized technologies, digital and three-dimensional, made to measure for the patient. The complexity of the case was rather singular, even if it is a type of fracture that we routinely face in our centre.”

The surgery took five hours, and was planned by the medical team caring for Zanardi to allow for further therapy and treatment.

The former CART and F1 drivers remains in intensive care and is sedated and mechanically ventilated. The hospital say that he is stable in terms of his cardio-respiratory and metabolic condition, but is severe from a neurological point of view. He is in a medically-induced coma, and has been ever since his arrival to the hospital following the accident.

The prognosis for him remains confidential. The family of Zanardi say they, together with the hospital, will issue another statement on his condition when there is a significant change.