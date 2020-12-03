Renault will field Guanyu Zhou and Fernando Alonso for the Young Driver Test at the post-race test in Abu Dhabi in two weeks time.

Renault have confirmed their driver line-up for the day of testing being held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for the 15th of December.

The test, held for one day, is designated as a Young Driver test, with the intention being for teams to run a driver of two Grands Prix experience or fewer. However, Renault have sought dispensation, which has been granted by the FIA, for them to field Fernando Alonso in their R.S.20 during the day. Formula 2 driver and Renault reserve Guanyu Zhou will also have some time behind the wheel.

Alonso is returning to Formula 1 after two years away and, despite his experience of 16 years of racing and two World Championships, the FIA have allowed Renault to field him in the optional test to allow him to get some time in the 2020 car. Alonso has tested with Renault already this year in Spain, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi – all of which were in the 2018 car, as the rules permit.

With Renault hosting private tests for their development drivers Zhou, Christian Lundgaard and Oscar Piastri last month, the FIA allowed the application to host Alonso.

“We would like to thank the FIA and F1 for their acceptance of our test plans, made in recognition of our commitment to young drivers throughout junior motorsport and to Fernando’s own dedication to furthering the careers of young talents.” said team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

“Zhou has experienced the benefit of the Renault Sport Academy, having joined its ranks last year. He has worked hard and made a genuine contribution to the performance of the team through his work in the simulator and test programme. I am delighted he can drive the R.S.20 to complement his journey so far.”

“For Fernando this will be the next step in his return. He has worked tirelessly to make sure he is as ready as he possibly can be for 2021. He wants to contribute fully – not just to the team, but to the fans and the sport he has missed in the past two years.”