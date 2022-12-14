Valencia test day 1 – Here are the times from the first day of pre-season testing in Valencia for season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Classification (combined sessions)
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Session
|1
|Maximilian Guenther
|Maserati MSG Racing
|77
|1:26.096
|Morning
|2
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|75
|1:26.178
|+0.082
|Morning
|3
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|87
|1:26.262
|+0.166
|Afternoon
|4
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra Racing
|63
|1:26.351
|+0.255
|Morning
|5
|Edoardo Mortara
|Maserati MSG Racing
|87
|1:26.505
|+0.409
|Morning
|6
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|84
|1:26.531
|+0.435
|Morning
|7
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|79
|1:26.625
|+0.529
|Morning
|8
|Lucas di Grassi
|Mahindra Racing
|78
|1:26.755
|+0.659
|Morning
|9
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|83
|1:26.851
|+0.755
|Afternoon
|10
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|29
|1:26.925
|+0.829
|Morning
|11
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|79
|1:26.949
|+0.853
|Afternoon
|12
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|61
|1:27.055
|+0.909
|Afternoon
|13
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|67
|1:27.084
|+0.988
|Afternoon
|14
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|71
|1:27.135
|+1.039
|Afternoon
|15
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision Racing
|76
|1:27.143
|+1.047
|Afternoon
|16
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|73
|1:27.228
|+1.132
|Morning
|17
|Nico Mueller
|ABT Cupra
|60
|1:27.336
|+1.240
|Afternoon
|18
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|72
|1:27.355
|+1.259
|Morning
|19
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision Racing
|40
|1:27.471
|+1.375
|Morning
|20
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan
|77
|1:27.725
|+1.629
|Afternoon
|21
|Norman Nato
|Nissan
|55
|1:27.801
|+1.705
|Morning
|22
|Rene Rast
|Neom McLaren
|72
|1:28.009
|+1.913
|Morning