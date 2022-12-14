Valencia test day 2 – Here are the times from the second day of pre-season testing in Valencia for season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Classification (free practice exercise)
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Maximilian Guenther
|Maserati MSG Racing
|18
|1:26.178
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|17
|1:26.537
|+0.409
|3
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|18
|1:26.628
|+0.500
|4
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|17
|1:26.744
|+0.616
|5
|Edoardo Mortara
|Maserati MSG Racing
|17
|1:26.875
|+0.747
|6
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|18
|1:26.915
|+0.787
|7
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|17
|1:27.052
|+0.924
|8
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan
|16
|1:27.129
|+1.001
|9
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|18
|1:27.188
|+1.060
|10
|Lucas di Grassi
|Mahindra Racing
|16
|1:27.403
|+1.275
|11
|Rene Rast
|Neom McLaren
|17
|1:27.423
|+1.295
|12
|Norman Nato
|Nissan
|15
|1:27.500
|+1.372
|13
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|17
|1:27.685
|+1.557
|14
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|17
|1:27.688
|+1.560
|15
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|15
|1:27.806
|+1.678
|16
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision Racing
|17
|1:27.807
|+1.679
|17
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|13
|1:27.900
|+1.772
|18
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra Racing
|9
|1:27.954
|+1.826
|19
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|13
|1:28.225
|+2.097
|20
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|16
|1:28.345
|+2.217
|21
|Nico Mueller
|ABT Cupra
|11
|1:28.516
|+2.388
|22
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision Racing
|5
|1:55.112
|+28.984
Classification (race simulation)
- Jake Hughes Neom McLaren – 25 laps
- Maximilian Guenther Maserati MSG Racing +1.654
- Rene Rast Neom McLaren +8.212
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +8.855
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +9.730
- Edoardo Mortara Maserati MSG Racing +10.314
- Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +10.740
- Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +11.233
- Lucas di Grassi Mahindra Racing +11.933
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +13.258
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +14.481
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +20.328
- Nico Mueller ABT Cupra +31.604
- Norman Nato Nissan +22.804
- Sebastien Buemi Envision Racing +1 lap
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +1 lap
- Sacha Fenestraz Nissan +1 lap
- Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +6 laps
- Robin Frijns ABT Cupra +7 laps
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +9 laps
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +21 laps
- Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 NC
Classification (test session)
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Maximilian Guenther
|Maserati MSG Racing
|23
|1:25.449
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|23
|1:25.712
|+0.263
|3
|Norman Nato
|Nissan
|29
|1:25.895
|+0.446
|4
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|29
|1:26.129
|+0.680
|5
|Edoardo Mortara
|Maserati MSG Racing
|32
|1:26.174
|+0.725
|6
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|16
|1:26.279
|+0.830
|7
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|19
|1:26.298
|+0.849
|8
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|31
|1:26.350
|+0.901
|9
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|29
|1:26.427
|+0.978
|10
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan
|23
|1:26.490
|+1.041
|11
|Rene Rast
|Neom McLaren
|22
|1:26.506
|+1.057
|12
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|23
|1:26.526
|+1.077
|13
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|37
|1:26.593
|+1.144
|14
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|20
|1:26.781
|+1.332
|15
|Lucas di Grassi
|Mahindra Racing
|10
|1:26.801
|+1.352
|16
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|6
|1:26.941
|+1.492
|17
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|24
|1:27.024
|+1.575
|18
|Nico Mueller
|ABT Cupra
|23
|1:27.554
|+2.105
|19
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision Racing
|33
|1:32.664
|+7.215
|10
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra Racing
|7
|1:33.402
|+7.953
|21
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision Racing
|5
|22
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333