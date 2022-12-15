Valencia test day 3 – Here are the times from the added media day session of pre-season testing for season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Classification (results)
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Norman Nato
|Nissan
|22
|1:25.776
|2
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra Racing
|14
|1:25.883
|+0.107
|3
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision Racing
|22
|1:26.066
|+0.290
|4
|Edoardo Mortara
|Maserati MSG Racing
|22
|1:26.304
|+0.528
|5
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|19
|1:26.343
|+0.567
|6
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|20
|1:26.394
|+0.618
|7
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|18
|1:26.397
|+0.621
|8
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|17
|1:26.441
|+0.665
|9
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|17
|1:26.486
|+0.710
|10
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|25
|1:26.627
|+0.851
|11
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|20
|1:26.627
|+0.851
|12
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|17
|1:26.912
|+1.136
|13
|Rene Rast
|Neom McLaren
|25
|1:26.938
|+1.162
|14
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|9
|1:26.987
|+1.211
|15
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|21
|1:27.224
|+1.448
|16
|Lucas di Grassi
|Mahindra Racing
|21
|1:27.525
|+1.749
|17
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan
|14
|1:27.615
|+1.839
|18
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|10
|1:27.735
|+1.959
|19
|Maximilian Guenther
|Maserati MSG Racing
|19
|1:28.073
|+2.297
|20
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|11
|1:31.330
|+5.554
|21
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision Racing
|19
|1:34.108
|+8.332
|22
|Nico Mueller
|ABT Cupra