Valencia test day 1 – Here are the times from the first day of pre-season testing for season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Classification (morning session):
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|1
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|46
|1:24.474
|2
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|49
|+0.143
|3
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision Racing
|48
|+0.167
|4
|Edoardo Mortara
|Mahindra Racing
|41
|+0.227
|5
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|45
|+0.280
|6
|Maximilian Guenther
|Maserati MSG Racing
|35
|+0.290
|7
|Taylor Barnard (rookie)
|NEOM McLaren
|53
|+0.455
|8
|Nico Mueller
|ABT Cupra
|48
|+0.781
|9
|Sergio Sette Camara
|ERT
|38
|+0.812
|10
|Nick Cassidy
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|38
|+0.845
|11
|Norman Nato
|Andretti
|39
|+0.848
|12
|Lucas di Grassi
|ABT Cupra
|49
|+0.873
|13
|Jahan Daruvala
|Maserati MSG Racing
|45
|+0.900
|14
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|42
|+0.952
|15
|Robin Frijns
|Envision Racing
|41
|+0.987
|16
|Dan Ticktum
|ERT
|41
|+1.083
|17
|Robert Shwartzman (rookie)
|DS Penske
|28
|+1.087
|18
|Jake Hughes
|NEOM McLaren
|52
|+1.194
|19
|Victor Martins (rookie)
|Nissan
|52
|+1.308
|20
|Luca Ghiotto (rookie)
|Nissan
|53
|+1.388
|21
|Zane Maloney (rookie)
|Andretti
|46
|+1.606
|22
|Nyck de Vries
|Mahindra Racing
|43
|+1.911
