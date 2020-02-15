Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler’s Daniel Abt has been released from hospital after a high speed crash during the first practice for today’s Mexico City E-Prix.

Abt’s crash caused the FP1 session to be red flagged and subsequently not restarted after he went nose first into the barriers with over 12 minutes of track time left. The accident itself was not shown until the following free practice session when Audi confirmed that their driver had given them the thumbs up but was been helicoptered to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Hospital checks are mandatory for all incidents where the high g-forces have been recorded. The German missed the second practice session and qualifying but although his car sustained damage to the tub, the team had completed the rebuild by the time qualifying had started.

The crash footage showed Abt’s car locking up and going straight on at turn 9, and the damage to the barriers was significant enough that the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy qualifying session, set to take place between Formula E practice session, had to be cancelled to allow repairs. Later, Audi clarified the incident was due to a software communication problem which meant the brakes didn’t respond when Abt attempted to decelerate. The issue was fixed on Lucas di Grassi and both Envision Virgin Racing cars.

Post-qualifying, Abt posted a message to Twitter saying it was “the hardest crash of his career” but that he was released from hospital and en route back to the track. He went on to thank “the medical team at the track, from Hospital Angeles Acoxpa & our Audi Doctor Vincenzo for the amazing work they did. You are heroes. Muchas Gracias!“

Update: An hour before the race start, Abt was given the go ahead to compete in the race. He will start 22nd, ahead of the penalised Mahindra Racing drivers.