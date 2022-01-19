Formula E – Sam Bird will be staying with Jaguar TCS Racing for the start of the Gen 3 era as he has signed a new multi-year contract with the team.

After spending the first six seasons with the Virgin Racing team (who also competed as DS Virgin Racing, Envision Virgin Racing and are now Envision Racing), Bird made a successful move to Jaguar last season. He, along with teammate Mitch Evans, saw the British team to their best year yet in the all-electric series, finishing second in the Teams’ Championship, while both drivers were in contention for the Drivers’ title heading into the final round.

Bird took three podiums in his debut year with Jaguar, including wins in Diriyah and New York, that meant that the Brit continued his extraordinary record of taking victory in every season of Formula E.

“My first season with Jaguar TCS Racing told me everything I needed to know – I wanted to continue to be a part of the Jaguar TCS Racing family,” Bird said. “The whole team is determined, focussed and ready to get results and that’s exactly who I want to be working with. Now it’s time to get season eight underway and ensure we put all our off-season practice and learnings into action to score as many points as possible.”

Jaguar TCS Racing’s Team Principal, James Barclay, said that Bird showed over the past season that he fit in well with the team, and as well as being a good way to start the new season, it also allows Gen 3 preparations to go smoother as both Bird and Evans, who signed his own multi-year deal ahead of last year’s Berlin races, will be continuing with Jaguar through the change.

“It is a really positive start to season eight,” said Barclay. “As we confirm Sam Bird will continue his electric racing career with Jaguar TCS Racing after a great first season with the team. Sam’s results from last year demonstrate he fits in extremely well here at Jaguar TCS Racing, shares our goals and is very much part of the family.

“As we all know, Sam has massive determination and talent to continue to put the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 into race winning positions. At the same time confirming the extension of our contract with Sam means we can focus on the development and important preparations for Gen3 together. Next up is the start of season eight though and we have our sights set on securing as many points as possible to begin our campaign for the World Championship.”

Bird and Jaguar, get to celebrate their cemented future together by starting their assault on the season 8 championship titles next week in Diriyah, with the opening races of the season taking place on Friday 28th and Saturday 29th of January.