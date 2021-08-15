Formula E – Here are the final drivers’ and teams’ championship standings for season 7, the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Drivers’ Championship
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ – 99 points
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing – 92
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti – 91
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing – 90
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing – 89
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing – 87
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler – 87
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah – 86
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ – 82
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah – 80
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche – 79
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing – 78
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler – 78
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams – 77
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing – 76
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti – 66
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche – 58
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing – 54
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing – 54
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport – 30
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams – 20
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport – 16
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 – 13
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 – 6
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport – 1
Teams’ Championship
- Mercedes-EQ – 183 points
- Jaguar Racing – 172
- DS Techeetah – 170
- Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler – 165
- Envision Virgin Racing – 165
- BMW i Andretti Motorsport– 157
- ROKiT Venturi Racing – 146
- TAG Heuer Porsche – 137
- Mahindra Racing – 132
- Nissan e.dams – 97
- Dragon/Penske Autosport – 47
- NIO 333 FE Team – 18
Click here to read how the final race played out.