Mexico City E-Prix – Antonio Felix da Costa saw Techeetah to the top of the times ahead of qualifying, beating an on-the-pace Andre Lotterer.

The first practice session of Formula E’s return to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez saw the marshals at turn 1 breaking out the yellow flags on multiple occasions as a lot of drivers locked up and went straight on into the runoff area at that corner. There were also a few brushes of the wall at the Peraltada and Edoardo Mortara just managed to avoid spearing into the wall at the exit of the stadium section.

Practice results – 2022 Mexico City E-Prix

Practice 2 continued the T1 yellow flag trend with Antonio Felix da Costa the first to get them waving again as he headed off down the runoff within the first couple of minutes of the session. And he was not the only one, although they did shake it up with some yellows at T5 and a even a spin by Sergio Sette Camara at the Attack Mode zone as the chequered flag came out.

At the half-way point of the session Sebastien Buemi was sitting on the top of the times with a 1:07.889, still nearly four tenths of a second off the best of the first practice. However just a couple of minutes later it was Andre Lotterer, whose 1:07.509 was fastest in FP1, was the first to beat that by shaving off just over a tenth to post a 1:07.386 for Porsche.

While Edoardo Mortara did manage a slightly quicker time, a 1:07.346, his lap was deleted for track limits and the Diriyah 2 winner ended the session down in P19. In the final minutes of the session Lotterer was denied a clean-sweep of practice sessions when da Costa put in a 1:07.345.

As Tag Heuer Porsche did in FP1, DS Techeetah finished with a 1-3, Jean-Eric Vergne’s best 0.052 seconds off his teammate. Sebastien Buemi has had a good start to his Mexico weekend, the Nissan e.dams driver in the top four in both sessions.

Nick Cassidy was the better of the Envisions in the second practice, ending P5 with a 1:07.580 while both Jaguar drivers were happier in their cars after a very poor showing in the opening half hour of track time earlier. Mitch Evans in P6, 0.273 seconds off da Costa, with Sam Bird P9, a further tenth and a half down.

Pascal Wehrlein was P7 with a 1:07.714, Oliver Rowland the best of the Mahindras in P8 while Venturi’s Lucas di Grassi, who was almost a second off in FP1, ended P10 with a time 0.436 seconds off the top.