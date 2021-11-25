Formula E – Formula 2 driver Dan Ticktum has been announced alongside Oliver Turvey at NIO 333 for Formula E’s 8th season.



Ticktum is currently in his second season of Formula 2 where he is 4th in the championship with two rounds still to race. The British driver has taken victory in three sprint races, including his home race at Silverstone in 2020, and has also appeared on the podium on eight other occasions so far over the two seasons.

“I am very happy to be racing with the NIO 333 Formula E team,” Ticktum said. “It’s going to be quite a big challenge as I have not had long to prepare for the test next week, and Formula E is complicated, but it’ll be very exciting.

“There are quite a few different tools you can use as a driver but it’s a totally different experience to Formula 2, so I’m really looking forward to it, both mentally and physically. I’ve had a great few days with the team at Silverstone this week and hopefully we can try to make some progress next season and get further up the grid.”

NIO 333’s CEO, Vincent Wang, is excited by his team’s new signing and believes that the collaboration of their fiery new driver and the experienced Oliver Turvey will bring points to the team.

“Ahead of the 8th season of the FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Wang. “I am excited to see our new driver line up and invigorated team in our new base just outside the Silverstone Circuit. We have been working hard these past few months and are prepared to earn points and get back on to the podium.

“Let’s warmly welcome Daniel Ticktum as our newest member of the NIO 333 Formula E family. His race results that impress me the most are the two victories in the Macau Grand Prix, one of the most famous races in the world. Though he has shouldered some difficulties during his career, I believe that his experience will pave the way to success. He is a young, bright new star who will shine on the Formula E racetrack.

“There is no doubt that Oliver is an important member of the team. He has contributed many wonderful moments and Formula E fans have told me that Oliver has been tightly bound with the ‘soul of the team’. It is hoped that our two race drivers will work closely together to achieve breakthrough performances for the NIO 333 Formula E Team in the season ahead.”

Turvey, who has raced with the team since the final rounds of season 1, feels that the team has made good progress and is looking forward to next week’s test.

“I am delighted to be continuing with NIO 333 in Formula E,” Turvey said. “And to continue our journey together having been with the team since the first season. It’s fantastic to have the whole team together at the new facility in Silverstone.

“Everyone has worked extremely hard, from management taking the steps to move the team forwards, the engineers on development testing, and the mechanics with the preparation of the cars. Although we know the standard in Formula E is very high, I feel we have taken some positive steps forwards and I can’t wait to get out on track in the official test next week in Valencia.”

With the pre-season test running from Monday to Thursday in Valencia next week and the penultimate F2 weekend’s track action starting on Friday in Jeddah, Ticktum won’t be able to complete all the testing days for NIO 333 and so Adam Carroll, the team’s test and reserve driver, will take over once he leaves.

Carroll, who has been with NIO 333 since the start of the year, drove alongside Mitch Evans in Jaguar’s debut year in Formula E back in season 3.

“It’s great to be continuing with the team who have been working so hard since the last race in Berlin,” Carroll said. “The new facilities at Silverstone are very impressive and everything is going in a positive direction. Our focus has been building on the progress made in Season 7 and carrying that momentum on into the coming season. I’m really looking forward to kicking off Season 8 and driving the NIO 333 Formula E car at the test in Valencia next week.”

NIO 333 debuted their season 8 livery last week.