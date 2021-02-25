Diriyah E-Prix – Nyck de Vries led the way in the opening practice session of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s seventh season.



The Mercedes-Benz EQ driver set his time in the closing minutes of the session, managing to find enough clear track to make his full 250kW power lap count. De Vries was the only driver to set a lap under one minute nine seconds with a 1:08.693. Andre Lotterer put his TAG Heuer Porsche second but was 0.588 seconds behind the Mercedes.

Click here to see the FP1 results.

Of the twelve teams on the grid, ten of them were represented in the sessions top ten when the chequered flag fell. Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler, heading into their final Formula E season, were third with Lucas di Grassi’s 1:09.327. Edoardo Mortara was the ROKiT Venturi Racing representative 0.699 off the quickest.

Oliver Rowland was the fastest of the Nissan e.dams cars in fifth position with a 1:09.419 while fellow Brit, Alex Lynn, was 0.070 seconds further back giving Mahindra Racing the sixth spot.

Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans was right on Lynn’s tail only three thousands behind and 0.799 off de Vries’ best. Defending Champion, Antonio Felix da Costa was eighth for DS Techeetah while Robin Frijns’ 1:09.552 saw him take the penultimate top 10 spot for Envision Virgin Racing.

As the session went into its final ten minutes, Maximilian Guenther was one the first to go for the full power lap. The BMW i Andretti driver ended as the last within a second of the leading Mercedes, leaving him tenth with a 1:09.614.

Aside from lockups there were no major incidents during the session and the cars will next be on track for FP2 at 11am tomorrow morning.