Diriyah E-Prix – Mercedes’ Nyck de Vries topped the charts in a second free practice session which was twice interrupted by red flags for incidents.

After claiming the fastest lap in the first practice of the season yesterday, Mercedes-EQ’s de Vries beat his time in the late stages of today’s session before an incident for Robin Frijns saw the red flag end the track time early.

The slightly premature end to FP2 meant that not all the drivers had a chance to put in a full power lap but of those who did, it was Mercedes power leading the way with de Vries’ 1:08.583 shaving over a tenth off his FP1 time. The Dutchman’s teammate Stoffel Vandoorne was second, just 0.177 seconds off the top, while Edoardo Mortara made it a top three for Mercedes’ in the customer ROKiT Venturi Racing car.

Nissan e.dams was the only other team with both drivers laps in the top ten, Oliver Rowland leading the way in fourth, just over three tenths off the fastest with a 1:08.887. Andre Lotterer in the TAG Heuer Porsche was just less than seven hundredths further back in fifth.

Sergio Sette Camara was sixth with a 1:09.121 for Dragon/Penske Autosport with Alex Lynn as the quickest of the Mahindra Racing drivers in seventh. The second Nissan of Sebastien Buemi slotted into eighth, 0.649 off the top of the table.

The Jaguar Racing of Mitch Evans and BMW i Andretti of Maximilian Guenther rounded out the top ten, both over eight tenths off de Vries’ time.

The first red flag came just over ten minutes into the session when Dragon’s Nico Mueller lost the car in T7, hitting the rear and getting stranded on track. The Swiss driver wasn’t sure of the cause but believed that maybe they had been pushing the car for too many laps without giving it some cool down time.

After a seven minute break, the cars were back on track and the session continued until the Envision Virgin Racing car of Robin Frijns lost the rear at T13, and bashed the wall on the way out. As a result the last practice before qualifying ended with a minute still on the clock and many late full power laps had to be abandoned.