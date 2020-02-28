The Dutch driver believes the Mercedes-Benz EQ team “deserved more” during their “difficult outcome” to the Mexico E-Prix last time out.

After starting the weekend off qualifying fourth and eleventh, the Mercedes-Benz EQ team were looking in for a good points haul. Halfway through the race they were fifth and ninth before de Vries ended up going into the back of an unsuspecting Frijns after his Mercedes-Benz locked up while defending from da Costa.

The cause of the incident was investigated by the Stewards where they determined that it was indeed a technical issue and no blame could be placed at de Vries’ door. The problem had apparently occurred previously in the race, talking to FormulaSpy he said “In the first lap I hit Mitch [Evans], that was actually similar thing but because of the battery state at that point it had less influence.”

Vandoorne meanwhile fell foul of the marbles while defending his fifth place from Sims before he fell foul of the marbles and had to retire. De Vries thinks that things could’ve so easily been different “I think we were in a good position with both cars because considering Robin [Frijns] was going to be disqualified because he armed his Attack Mode too many times.

“And considering Antonio [Felix da Costa] was kind of in an unnecessary fight because he had to save more energy, we would’ve been easily p5 and Stoffel maybe p6, p7 and then it was a great weekend.”

The Dutchman is philosophical about it though, saying “It happens, we have to move onto the next and I’m happy we get another shot here.”

He is also enthusiastic about the practice schedule change, looking forward to not having to wake up so early on Saturday, but thinks “It’s good to have one FP before quali, but I think this makes sense.”